Elephants, boxers and enormous guns! 25 fascinating pictures of old Shropshire from collection of late historian

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former schoolteacher from Shrewsbury, who died last Wednesday aged 77, penned more than 20 books about the county, featuring many fascinating pictures donated by Salopians who loved his work.

He was also a hugely valued contributor to the Shropshire Star over many years, submitting captivating old images and interesting information about the history of the county which readers have enjoyed absorbing and learning from.

David was described as a "walking encyclopaedia on Shrewsbury" by retired journalist Toby Neal.

And friend Phil Gillam described his knowledge as "incredible".

But, most importantly, his daughter Vicki Powell said David was "just the best husband, dad and granddad".

Here are a selection of 25 of the best from David's extensive collection.