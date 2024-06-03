Shropshire Star
Elephants, boxers and enormous guns! 25 fascinating pictures of old Shropshire from collection of late historian

Shropshire historian David Trumper amassed "probably the biggest private collection" of pictures and information about the county after developing a passion for local history.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The former schoolteacher from Shrewsbury, who died last Wednesday aged 77, penned more than 20 books about the county, featuring many fascinating pictures donated by Salopians who loved his work.

He was also a hugely valued contributor to the Shropshire Star over many years, submitting captivating old images and interesting information about the history of the county which readers have enjoyed absorbing and learning from.

David was described as a "walking encyclopaedia on Shrewsbury" by retired journalist Toby Neal.

And friend Phil Gillam described his knowledge as "incredible".

But, most importantly, his daughter Vicki Powell said David was "just the best husband, dad and granddad".

Here are a selection of 25 of the best from David's extensive collection.

The offices of the Shrewsbury Chronicle at Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury. Undated, but the price of the paper at the time was 3d... possibly 1930s. Next door is the shop E.E. Wood
Shrewsbury. Frankwell street scene, with the String of Horses pub on the right. On right nearest camera the sign is for E Owen, pump maker and well sinker. Edward Owen was known as Neddy Pump. Picture dates from around the beginning of the 20th century
Presentation of the Shropshire Senior Cup to Shrewsbury Town at the Gay Meadow, Shrewsbury, on April 12, 1930. Shrewsbury won it for the 18th time, against arch rivals Wellington, winning 3-1. A large crowd were entertained by some excellent play in the first half, but in the second half both the weather and the play deteriorated. Shrewsbury captain Fred Imbrey was carried off with a lacerated shin and there was a terrific thunderstorm reducing the pitch to a quagmire. Shrewsbury Chief Constable Frank Davies, who was either president or chairman of the Shropshire FA, is seen holding the cup which he presented to Imbrey (closest to him, wearing a jacket) and also presented the medals to the Shrewsbury players. According to the Shrewsbury Chronicle the Wellington captain received the runners up medals in bulk. The other players were 'either from modesty or mortification refusing to leave the dressing room.'
Percy Thrower, Shrewsbury parks superintendent, chatting to an unknown person around 1957. He is standing outside his home at Quarry Lodge, Shrewsbury
Bridgnorth bridge looking towards High Town. Undated. This is an old postcard which belonged to the late Mrs Olive Farr, of Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury
A rare picture of the ice cream horse and cart belonging to Mr Humphreys of the Mountfields Dairy. Shrewsbury. His horse and cart was very popular. Picture taken outside the Bricklayers Arms, at the top of Copthorne Bank. Date is probably around the 1930s. Man in the ice cream cart is thought to be a Tony Pugh
The Shrewsbury floods in Abbey Foregate in either 1946 or 47. David Trumper said he thinks it's the 1946 floods because he says the air raid shelter on the right was gone by 1947. The picture shows Cureton's Garage, Abbey Foregate. This picture was taken by David Woodhouse, who lived then at Caradoc House, 155 Abbey Foregate, with his Kodak Baby Brownie camera
Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, before the road was widened in the 1920s by removing the old London Coffee House, which was a pub and is on the left. The building was a pub from about 1830 to 1925-27. The Lion Hotel is on the right hand side of the road
The High Street in Shrewsbury. Picture dates from soon after World War Two. On the left is Chester's, a tobacconist. Then there's Adams, an ironmongers, and further along is the sign for the Criterion pub, saying 'Butler's Ales'. This pic belonged to Miss Winifred Bowers of Frankwell
Unknown event, but looks like a Home Guard parade in The Square, Shrewsbury, during wartime. The timber-framed building is part of Owen's and Cartwright's Mansion, which held part of the Maddox store. Far right you can see the back of Clive's statue
Cow outside The Albert pub in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, on a Shrewsbury Carnival day, probably just pre-war i.e.1930s. The sign says 'Do you know the name of my old cow?' and the arrow points to the 'woman' behind. The cow belonged to Len Breakwell of Shrewsbury, who is on the right. The cow was being taken around local pubs. The 'lady' behind is actually Harry Williams of Castlefields. Holding a giant piece of rhubarb is Jimmy 'Sweaty' Wardle of Sutton Road, Shrewsbury
Boxers at the Shrewsbury Music Hall in 1938. From left: West Hamer of Welshpool, Artie Painter of Church Stretton, Jack 'Tiger' Timmins of Shifnal, Tommy Braddick of Frankwell, Shrewsbury, and Jimmy 'Kid' Vernon of Shifnal
Wooden cross at the top of Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, which was there temporarily for the 500th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Shrewsbury of 1403. One the left is Arthur Dyer's Bon Marche shop. It was a ladies drapery shop. Marks and Spencer took over that property in the 1920s
Crowds at the visit of Princess Mary to Shrewsbury in 1926. One of David's books gives this caption: 'Princess Mary visited Shrewsbury to open the new extension to the Eye and Ear Hospital. The extension, which cost in the region of £17,000, was to be called the Princess Mary Wing. The princess is seen driving down Mardol. She was given an enthusiastic welcome wherever she went.'
The Miss Shropshire float in the Shrewsbury carnival parade. The picture was taken in Bridge Street, Shrewsbury. The Barker Street multi storey car park is in the background. Although the picture is undated, David said that the Miss Shropshire on the float looks like Mrs Shirley Wallis, who was Miss Shropshire 1965
The former drawing room of Shrewsbury Castle in about 1890. The wall opposite the chimneypiece with, visible to left, a mitre moulded panelled door of Jacobean revival design similar to that which survives on the ground floor." Alterations in the mid 1920s erased this room
Circus elephants being led through Shrewsbury town centre, believe to be from July 1951. Chipperfield's Circus travelled to Shrewsbury and, to herald their arrival, 11 elephants paraded through the streets of the town to the County Ground in Frankwell. They're seen here in Shoplatch. The circus was in the town for a week
Shrewsbury street scene showing The Crown Hotel and on the left Barclays Bank, at the junction of Castle Street and St Mary's Street at the top of Pride Hill, not later than 1959. On the right is a glimpse of the Victorian post office. The Crown was sold in 1959 and demolished three years later. The red dragon over the main entrance was carved out of solid oak by a Russian emigre soon after the hotel opened. Barclays Bank to the left was rebuilt in 1959 and the post office was replaced in 1963
Steps, long disappeared, which were on the left on the town side of the English Bridge in Shrewsbury as you went in to town. This would have been taken before 1927 when they widened the bridge. It was widened and reconstructed
A gun outside the drill hall in Coleham, Shrewsbury just after the First World War. The building in the background is not still standing. It's part of Hulbert's Wool factory
Rowley's House, Shrewsbury, and Shrewsbury bus station. Undated but 1960s. This picture is used in David's book Now That's What I Call Shrewsbury. The book caption says: 'Two Midland Red employees stand in front of a bus next to the S13 stand that took passengers up as far as Copthorne Hospital. Note the inverted V just above the bus that shows the eaves of the New Ship Inn that buttered right up to (Rowley's House).'
Laurel and Hardy in Shrewsbury. The venue of the picture has been identified as the police ball which took place on Wednesday, April 23, 1952 at Shrewsbury Music Hall. The comedy duo popped in after their variety show that evening. Stan Laurel is centre, behind flowers, and Oliver Hardy has the glasses. The picture was loaned to David Trumper by Martin Haycock, whose father and mother are top left. Bill Haycock (a long-time licensee in Shrewsbury) has a dickey bow and his wife is just in front of him, slightly to the left as you look at the photo. Mrs Eileen Cotterill of Shrewsbury was at the ball with her husband Ron
Constable "Smiler" Stone, left, and a Sgt Edwards, right, at one of the new police boxes in Shrewsbury. It was at the top of The Mount, opposite Hafren Road. This photo dates from around July 1931
Digging trenches at Shrewsbury School in 1939. Severn House, part of the Shrewsbury School complex, is in the background. In fact it looks like an air raid shelter they are making. From left are: "H. Mann (David though his father was an optician on Dogpole), Burdass (David thought he could be part of the family who took on Trouncer's Brewery as he knew somebody called Burdass took it over); Scott, and Williamson
Whitchurch street scene with the Bear Inn on the left in Victorian times
