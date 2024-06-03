Major Shrewsbury through-road to be closed for surface dressing work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The work on the A528 Ellesmere Road will be carried out in three stages between June 13 and July 5 for stud removal, surface dressing and for white lines to be painted.

Work is currently programmed to take place as follows:

June 13 and 14 from 9.30am to 4pm. Road closure for stud removal and prep work

June 17 to 19 from 9.30am to 4pm. Road closure for surface dressing

July 2 to 5 from 8pm to 6am. Road Closure for white lining

Shropshire Council says that while the road is closed there will be a signed diversion in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.

The official diversion takes vehicles around the town from Bicton Heath, around the town's relief road, the A49 and Battlefield.

The road will have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, and the sweeper will return after seven days to remove any residual loose chippings.

For a detailed, interactive map and further information visit and search the One Network website.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces.

"It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

"Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

"Signs will be erected in the road before work starts and the work will be completed as quickly as possible."

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to:

Essential highway personnel

Local residents who live within the road closure

Businesses located within the closure

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians

Emergency vehicles

Utility or public service vehicles when safe to do so

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and at one.network.