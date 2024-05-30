Theatre group says 'Get a Wigle On' to see Oliver!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Opening on Friday, the award-winning musical based on the Dickens' classic is being performed by local theatre company Get Your Wigle and promises to deliver a "captivating experience filled with memorable songs, heartfelt moments, and vibrant characters".

The production will feature a cast of 38 adults and 42 children, including Charlie Jones and Elliot Parry as Oliver, Mike Jenkinson-Deakin as Fagin, Amy Tennant and Breanne-Shaye Burton as Nancy, Will Monek-Evans as Bill Sikes, and Isaac Houghton and Louie Peagam as the Artful Dodger.

Adding to the charm of the performance is Sergio, a bull terrier making his stage debut as Bullseye, the faithful companion of the villainous Bill Sikes.

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Oliver!’ to Theatre Severn,” said James Broxton, the director of the production. “Our cast and crew have put in an immense amount of work to bring this story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey through the streets of Victorian London.”

“Oliver!” is known for its powerful musical score by Lionel Bart, featuring iconic songs such as “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “As Long As He Needs Me.” The production’s dynamic choreography, stunning set, and beautiful costumes are set to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The theatre company is enjoying a busy week at Theatre Severn, having just finished a delightful production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” which ran on Bank Holiday Monday and Tuesday. This enchanting performance saw over 100 young performers take to the stage in a colourful journey under the sea!

Tickets for Get Your Wigle On’s “Oliver!” are still available and can be purchased through the Theatre Severn box office or online at theatresevern.co.uk or by calling 01743 281281.

“Oliver!” opens in Theatre Severn’s main auditorium on Friday, May 31, and runs until Sunday, June 2,with performances at 7pm and 2pm.