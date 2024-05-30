'I'm going to stab the both of you': Balaclava-clad teen woke family at 5am with 15-inch knife

The 18-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was just 17 when he committed the offences last year.

The youth was among a group of eight who congregated outside the family home in Shrewsbury on December 15, Kate Price, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

She told the court that the teenager had originally denied affray and being in possession of a knife, but he was convicted at a trial on April 25 this year.