Firefighters rescue person from retirement home lift near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.19pm on Wednesday to reports that a person was locked in a lift at The Coppice, Shrewsbury.

One fire crew was sent to the complex to release the trapped person from inside the lift.

The lift was left isolated and out of action by firefighters as part of the rescue. An engineer was booked to fix it.

The fire service sent its 'stop' message from the scene at 11.03am.