Firefighters called to Shrewsbury mental health facility for second time in four days

Tuesday morning saw the second time in one week that firefighters were called out to the Redwoods Centre on Somerby Drive in Bicton Heath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received the call reporting a fire at the mental health facility at around 8.44am on Tuesday.

Two crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station rushed to the scene, where the firefighters found a small fire had broken out in the laundry room.

A spokesperson for the service reported a fault in one of the machines had led to the blaze, which was quickly extinguished by the firefighters.

It's the second time in four days that firefighters have attended an incident at the facility, having helped ventilate the property following a small fire in one of the bedrooms on Saturday evening.