Former Shrewsbury mayor raises thousands for charity

Former mayor, Rebecca Wall, has raised £2,925 for Diabetes UK in the Midlands and East of England.

The councillor was replaced as mayor earlier this month by David Vasmer who received the chain of office at the mayor-making ceremony - held in The Walker Theatre.

Former Shrewsbury Mayor, Rebecca Wall, hands Diabetes UK Midlands and East of England a cheque for £2,925. Picture: X - Diabetes UK Midlands and East of England

Diabetes UK Midlands and East of England posted on social media saying: "Many thanks to the former Mayor of Shrewsbury, Cllr Rebecca Wall, who raised £2,925 for our charity.

"We are grateful for your support, help in raising diabetes awareness in Shrewsbury, and fundraising to help fund vital diabetes research to help everyone living with diabetes."