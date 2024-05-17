'Give it time, rebounds don't last' - man sentenced for sending 'persistent' messages to his ex

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Damian John Float sent messages to his ex while he was under the influence of drink but they weren't making threats or being abusive.

Float, aged 35, of Langley Drive, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, had pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a non-molestation order between certain dates last year.

Ros Buttler, prosecuting, said the messages included comments about her relationship including "give it time, rebounds don't work".

She added that they were not threatening or abusive but were persistent.

Kate Cooper, mitigating, said that Float had sent messages while under the influence of alcohol.

"He would binge drink and then send messages," she said. "But he has not had anything to drink now for 12 months."

Magistrates handed down an 18 month community order which would involve Float attending a building better relationships course during up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work in the community is also under a 12 month restraining order.