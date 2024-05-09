Emergency services scrambled to crash on rural road near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled their teams from Shrewsbury and Telford to Uckington at 7.42 on Thursdayto reports of a road traffic collision with persons trapped.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

They found that no persons were trapped and fire crews made vehicles safe. They sent their stop message at 8.03am.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers attended a collision this morning following a call we received around 7.30am.

"The collision happened on the B5061 near to Uckington and involved two vehicles.

"Officer are still at the scene and injuries are currently unknown."

AA Traffic News reported that the Roman Road B5061 both ways from the B4394 to Bluebell Lane was closed and there was heavy traffic. They say the incident was first reported at 7.16am.