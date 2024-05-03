Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last year, at eight years old, Oscar Smith from Shrewsbury raised a staggering £1,700 by climbing the Wrekin.

What might be a right of passage for any Salopian presented a particular challenge for the young lad, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two.

Now, almost exactly one year on, the now nine-year-old is preparing to tackle a much bigger challenge.

Oscar Smith at the top of Wrekin hill with dad Liam and mum Steph

On Saturday, May 11, Oscar will set off up Snowdon, or Yr Wyddfa, the highest mountain in Wales and the highest in the British Isles south of the Scottish Highlands.

Liam Smith, Oscar's dad, said the nine-mile journey will be "extremely tough and exhausting" for Oscar, who, because of his condition, walks partially on his tiptoes.

"I could not be any more proud of this little man and what he is achieving with cerebral palsy is just so inspiring," Liam added.

Nine-year-old Oscar Smith from Shrewsbury

Last year, Oscar raised funds for Cerebral Palsy Sport - a national disability organisation that provides physical activities for children, young people, and adults across the UK diagnosed with the condition.

This time, the nine-year-old is hoping to raise £2,500 for Stand Up To Cancer. After just one month of fundraising, the youngster has already clocked up £1,395 for the charity.

His fundraiser is available to view online at: justgiving.com/page/liam-smith-1710789178322