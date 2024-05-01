Budding Lord Sugars from Shrewsbury prove they can 'grow a pound'

The budding Lord Sugars at Wilfred Owen Primary School grew 200 one pound coins into a staggering £1,267.51.

The challenge was set by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative Just Credit Union who gave each pupil at the school £1 which had been provided by the England Illegal Money Lending Team.

Five weeks later they went back to the school to see how much each pupil had turned their one pound coin into.

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s development officer, said today: “The challenge was part of an initiative to raise the youngsters’ money awareness. Following a launch assembly the older pupils had the opportunity to pitch their ideas in a Lord Sugar The Apprentice style board room.