Javed Qureshi, aged 30, denies attempted murder and the lesser charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. He has also denied a charge of arson with recklessness to endanger life.

Following a five-day trial at Stafford Crown Court this week, the jury had heard that Qureshi and his wife had been married since 2021 but their relationship was “effectively over” and she had recently applied for an Islamic divorce.

The court was told that on the morning of October 31 last year, at the flat they shared in Ellesmere Road, Qureshi suddenly subjected his wife to “extreme violence” that saw him strike her around the head with the shock absorber as she lay in bed.

He then set fire to their Ellesmere Road flat in a bid to “commit suicide”.

The court heard how Qureshi's wife managed to flee the fire and witnesses had recalled how the “bloodied” victim had been seen “hysterical” in the street before she was rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as firefighters battled the blaze.

In summing up the case at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, prosecution counsel Mr Mark Connor told the jury that Qureshi had been “crushed” by the prospect of losing his wife.

He said: “He was crushed by the breakdown of his marriage. He knew deep down he had lost her.”

He said that just after 8am, after drinking a cup of tea, Qureshi attacked his wife as she lay in a sofa bed in their living room, using “that heavy piece of metal” to inflict at least three blows to her head.

“During this brutal attack, not only was he saying 'I'm going to kill you' but also it was a serious weapon he was using,” said Mr Connor. “This was an attempt to kill. It was extreme violence delivered by a man who had lost control of his future.

“It was not just one blow, it was multiple blows – at least three blows to her head whilst he expressed an intention to kill her.”

He said that the fire Qureshi admitted starting in the flat, which began after he poured cooking oil over a duvet and set light to it, had not been a serious suicide attempt but had been “calculated and deliberate to garner sympathy".

However, in defending Qureshi, Mr Robert Edwards told the court that his client “does not recall or accept he injured his wife at all".

He said there was “simply no evidence that he was responsible for his wife's injuries" and added that Qureshi had "taken steps" to stop the fire from spreading.

Qureshi denies all the charges.

Recorder of Stafford, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, released the jury to begin their deliberation at noon on Friday. The trial at Stafford Crown Court continues.