Town and parish council's could be sitting on 'six figure sums' councillors told

Plans to transfer environmental maintenance to town and parish councils will be considered by hard-up Shropshire Council as it ponders further cost saving measures.

The authority’s Economy and Environment Scrutiny Committee say they will investigate the possibility of parish level councils taking on more work such as path clearance and street cleaning, as it seeks to make around £62million of cost savings in the current financial year.

Some councillors at the unitary council believe that parish and town councils can afford to take on extra responsibilities – and say many of them are in better financial shape than Shropshire Council.

“I’ve got very mixed emotions about this,” Councillor Joyce Barrow told a meeting of the scrutiny committee.

“Over the years we’ve looked at parish councils, what they’ve got in their bank accounts and they still take money from us.

“That amount of money they have is going up, I mean we’re talking six figures that a lot of parish and town councils have got – not all of them I admit.”

However, councillor for Longden Roger Evans said he did not believe many parish level councils would be able to absorb the cost – and said that instead the authority should look at increasing its existing environmental maintenance grant programme, which fund matches parish councils up to a certain level for using local contractors to carry out the work.

“Parish and town councils have set their budgets for the current financial year and to suggest that they take on more ground maintenance will be very hard especially for the smaller parish and town councils because of their finances,” he said.

“Other members may have parishes in their area who have money, but a lot of the parishes that I know of do not have money because they’ve attempted to keep their council tax increases to a minimum because of the cost of living.

“If some councils have those six figure sums, some of them will be CIL and they’ve got to be used for capital projects – they can’t be used for day-to-day spending.”

Meanwhile St Martin’s councillor Steve Davenport said some parish and town councils would be able to take on extra work if Shropshire Council wanted to pass the responsibility on to them – and could do a better job with the money.

“As we all know, a lot of town and parish councils can buy a lot of work cheaper than Shropshire Council do,” he said.

“It’s deeper than that. It’s nothing to do with how much money they’ve got in the bank, they can deliver a better job than Shropshire Council can and I’ve seen it happen so many times.”

The committee will also look into temporary accommodation across the county as part of its work programme over the coming year.