Call 999 if you see this missing Shrewsbury pensioner
West Mercia Police is appealing for help to find a missing Shrewsbury pensioner.
Colin Ellams has been missing since 11.30pm on Thursday.
The 80-year-old was last seen wearing a white and blue rain coat, a brown/maroon coloured jumper, dark trousers carrying a white carrier bag.
He’s white, around 6ft tall, average build with short grey hair.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We, along with Colin’s family, are very concerned for his welfare."
Officers are urging anyone who knows where Colin is to call 999.