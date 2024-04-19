Shropshire Star
Call 999 if you see this missing Shrewsbury pensioner

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to find a missing Shrewsbury pensioner.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Colin Ellams has been missing since 11.30pm on Thursday.

The 80-year-old was last seen wearing a white and blue rain coat, a brown/maroon coloured jumper, dark trousers carrying a white carrier bag.

He’s white, around 6ft tall, average build with short grey hair.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We, along with Colin’s family, are very concerned for his welfare."

Officers are urging anyone who knows where Colin is to call 999.

