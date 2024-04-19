Call 999 if you see this missing Shrewsbury pensioner

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Colin Ellams has been missing since 11.30pm on Thursday.

The 80-year-old was last seen wearing a white and blue rain coat, a brown/maroon coloured jumper, dark trousers carrying a white carrier bag.

He’s white, around 6ft tall, average build with short grey hair.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We, along with Colin’s family, are very concerned for his welfare."

Officers are urging anyone who knows where Colin is to call 999.