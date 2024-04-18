Darwin Shopping Centre gives talented artists the chance to showcase work

The Shropshire Artisan Showcase is running until Saturday (April 20) next to Costa Coffee in the centre to celebrate local artisanship, creativity, and community spirit.

The showcase has been described as 'a vibrant marketplace and a meeting point for lovers of unique, handmade products and the artisans who create them'.

“We are immensely proud to host this event that not only highlights the rich tapestry of local talent but also fosters direct connections between artisans and the community,” says Anna Sadler of the Shropshire Growth Hub."

Rita Baines – The Perfume Laboratory. Gisela Robinson, of Art & Illustration Ivy Dobis, Calluna Upcycling. Kate Johnston – Copper Moss Jewellery. Isabel Bradley from Isabel Bradley Designs. Sarah Pennell, of Peg Boarders. Sarah Corkill – Sarah Corkill Art. Zoe Pryce of Mustard and Gray.

“This showcase is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in Shropshire.”

Those in attendance are Rita Baines, of The Perfume Laboratory, Gisela Robinson – Art & Illustration, Ivy Dobis – Callum’s Upcycling, Kate Johnston – Copper Moss Jewellery, Isabel Bradley from Isabel Bradley Designs, Sarah Pennell of Peg Boarders, Sarah Corkill – Sarah Corkill Art and Zoe Pryce – Mustard and Gray.