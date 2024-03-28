Vehicle fire on busy stretch of major county route near Shrewsbury

It happened on the westbound A5 between the Dobbies roundabout and the Edgebold roundabout, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, at around 9.30pm yesterday.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had initially been called to attend a crash, but on arrival discovered just one vehicle, which had been "50 per cent" consumed by flames.

Three crews were sent to the scene, from Shrewsbury and Wellington, and they wore breathing equipment and used jets to put out the fire.

The police were also in attendance.