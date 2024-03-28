Stunning dresses and glam outfits on offer at Shrewsbury shop's sale for prom season

The shop at Oteley Road by Percy Throwers Garden Centre has a large selection of stunning prom dresses and outfits for those seeking the perfect look.

The shop’s assistant manager, Hannah Leadsham, said: “We have been getting some very generous donations from our supporters of some stunning dresses and outfits, and with prom season just around the corner we thought it would be a great idea to put on a special event for our amazing supporters.

“We have everything you could want to complete your perfect look this prom season so come along and take a look.”

The shop will be opening for the sale at the unusual time of 5.50pm on Friday, April 12.

During this time staff and volunteers will be on hand to help customers try on outfits and get advice.

“This is a perfect opportunity for you to pick up a stunning prom outfit for a fraction of the cost,” said Hannah.

“Everything is in incredible condition so come down and see us and get your look completed, while knowing that at the same time you are making a huge difference for local children and families.

“We are also looking for more donations of any pre-loved prom outfits for boys or girls, so if you do have anything at home that you would be able to generously donate, then please do bring them to our shop.”

People who have anything they can donate for the sale are invited to take them along to the shop or call the team on 01743 246213.