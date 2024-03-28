Convenience chain backs homeless charity

Your Co-op has handed £4,906 to Shrewsbury Ark as part of the retailer's commitment to giving back to the community.

Shrewsbury Ark, based at Shrewsbury Ark Day Centre, is a charity dedicated to helping homeless and vulnerable people in the local community to turn their lives around by building a personal development plan, providing basic facilities and offering emotional and mental health support.

Emily Bell, Chair of Trustees, said: “With the salaries of our dedicated to staff to pay, along with the bills for our three-storey building which provides a safe space for so many, core costs are our main concern. We want to thank Your Co-op for its donation, it really does make such a difference to us and the vulnerable people we support.”

Tarra Simmons, Head of Community and Democratic Engagement at Your Co-op, said: “We know how important donations like these are for our charity partners, as they serve the most vulnerable in their communities with much needed care and support.

“To be able to come together with our Members, colleagues and customers to support them on this scale means we can keep doing good together and putting the community at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to seeing more of their remarkable work over the coming year and will continue to work closely with our charity partners to learn how we can provide further positive impact for local people.”

These donations follow over £25,500 being raised throughout December across 183 Your Co-op Food stores as part of its annual Christmas Foodbank Appeal. The funds, raised through the generosity of members, customers and colleagues, were distributed equally to partners across Swindon, North Oxfordshire, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Walsall.