Shrewsbury college taking on more teachers after growth in pupil numbers

Shrewsbury Colleges Group said there had been 'strong growth' in the number of students studying at the group over the last five years.

As a result it said it is now looking to recruit more teaching and support staff to work across the three campuses in Shrewsbury.

In addition to the increased number of staff the college said that improvements will also begin at the Welsh Bridge and London Road campuses to upgrade facilities and increase the number of on-site classrooms, workshops, and study space.

James Staniforth, Principal and CEO of the college said: "The increasing number of students coming to the college is testimony to the excellent reputation the college has for the range of courses and the quality of teaching and support we offer our students.