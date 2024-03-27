Teen singer-songwriter from Shrewsbury hopes for pop success with debut single

Jessica Thomas began writing songs when she was just 11.

Over the last few years, the Meole Brace pupil has performed at The Buttermarket as an opening act, as well as at Albert’s Shed, Good Hands Cafe, The Bull Inn and The Bay Tree.

She’s also performed at the O2 in London for the final of a Teen Star singing competition, as well as winning a national online Undiscovered Talent UK competition during Covid lockdown.

This week, she released her debut single Make It Worse.

Jessica, who has been inspired by Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo as well as Adele and Alicia Keys, wrote and performed the album while working on her mock GCSEs.

Her new single, which is available from all streaming services, has already been listened to in 46 different countries, since its release on Monday.

She said: “I am overwhelmed by the support from Shropshire fans and people from different parts of the world and would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who has supported me on my music journey.”