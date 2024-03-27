Busy roundabout partially blocked after another A5 crash in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police warned motorists to expect delays after the incident at Emstrey roundabout, which has been the scene of many collisions.

A spokesperson said at 6.31pm: "One lane is currently closed due to RTC (road traffic collision. expect delays. Thank you."

The AA's traffic planner website said the road is "partially blocked due to crash on A5 both ways at B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey island)".

"Traffic is coping well," it advised. The crash was first reported to the site at 6.25pm.

The fire brigade have no incident log of the Emstrey island crash.

It comes after paramedics were sent to a crash involving an HGV and a car further along the A5 near Meole Brace at around 5pm.