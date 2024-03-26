In pictures: Shropshire helicopter base says farewell to Apache helicopters on farewell tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The aircraft is being replaced by a more modern version, the Apache AH-64E, and to mark this variant's retirement, a tour of various locations through the country was flown by four helicopters on Monday.

The four Apache Mk1 helicopters are pictured arriving at and later departing from RAF Shawbury on Monday (25).

Flight fans turned out to see the iconic attack choppers fly over locations including the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and RAF Shawbury in Shropshire.

The final operational deployment of the MK1 came earlier this month on Operation Clockwork in Norway.

British astronaut Tim Peake paid tribute to the helicopter he flew as an army pilot. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said: "Today the British Army said goodbye to the Apache AH Mk1 after 23 years of service. A real workhorse and a fantastic aircraft to fly.

"I’m proud to have been one of the original team of instructors and ground crew that formed AMTAT (Air Manoeuvre Training Advisory Team) to bring the AH1 into service with the regular Army. Yet another aircraft I’ve flown that’s heading to a museum!!"