A major Shropshire event has secured a Lancaster bomber flyover

The return of Krazy Races on Sunday, May 26, in Shrewsbury's Quarry, has been chosen to become part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flyover.

Taking place between May and September, the series of flyover events are designed to 'meet the values and principles of the RAF'.

Sarah Belcher, founder and director of Krazy Races said: "Competition for a flyover is very tough with the majority being over massive, well established airshows. To be able to share this extra, added treat with the families of Shrewsbury is a real pleasure.

"The Motto of the Royal Air Force memorial flight is ‘Lest We forget’ and we are sure that this special honour will help give the people who attend our event, memories that will last a lifetime.”

Krazy Races has become the UK's largest soapbox derby event after welcoming more than 250 teams and 150,000 spectators while raising more than £100,000 for different charities in 2023 alone.

Now, the Shrewsbury based business, created and managed by Sarah Belcher Events, have decided to return home to the Quarry, to mark the company's fifth anniversary.

Applications for teams to enter are still open but are expected to close soon.

Organisers are looking for between 20 to 40 teams to enter the race in a knockout style competition with multiple trophies.

Tickets for the event are onsale, and for information, and how to enter, visit www.krazyraces.co.uk