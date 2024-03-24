See how Shropshire locations have changed in 15 years of Google Street View

Since then they've regularly returned to the area and helped document how scenes in the area have changed during that time.

We've picked 10 locations around the county that have been transformed since first being photographed by the Street View cameras back in early 2009 and then again in later visits from the tech giant's camera cars.

Buildings have come, others have gone.

Are the transformations for the better? That's something everyone will have a view on.

Flaxmill Maltings, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Flaxmill in December 2022. Photo: Google

Other buildings obscured the Flaxmill in 2009. Photo: Google

A49/A4117 roundabout, Ludlow

A49/A4117 roundabout in November 2021 when Sainsbury's was still being built. Photo: Google

The A49/A4117 roundabout in March 2009. Photo: Google

Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Aldi being built at Battlefield in 2022. Photo: Google

The empty Battlefield site in 2009. Photo: Google

Ice Rink, Telford town centre

The approach to Telford Ice Rink in June 2022. Photo: Google

The approach to Telford Ice Rink in March 2009. The road on the left has completely gone now. Photo: Google

Mile End, Oswestry

Looking at Oswestry's Mile End roundabout from the north on the A5. Photo: Google

The approach to Mile End roundabout in March 2009. Photo: Google

Ironbridge Power Station

Ironbridge Power Station site in 2022. Photo: Google

The Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers looming large in March 2009. Photo: Google

Oteley Road, Shrewsbury

The junction for Aldi and Percy Thrower's garden centre off Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, in 2022. Photo: Google

A clear Oteley Road in 2009. Photo: Google

Lawley

Lawley in June 2022. Photo: Google

Lawley was still being built in March 2009. Photo: Google

Market Drayton bypass

Market Drayton bypass in September 2023 as new houses were being built off the road. Photo: Google

Market Drayton bypass in March 2009, before houses and the new roundabout. Photo: Google

Bridgnorth Services

Bridgnorth Services in October 2022. Photo: Google