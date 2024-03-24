Fuel leak reported after crash on major Shrewsbury route

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pictures taken at the scene show three police cars and a fire engine in Abbey Foregate at about 8.15pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it received a call at 8.01pm reporting an incident classified as a small fuel leak/spillage.

One fire engine was scrambled from Shrewsbury to the scene and the spokesperson confirmed that a fuel leak had been "caused by a road traffic collision".

Picture: Bob Griffiths

The crews sent their incident stop message at 8.29pm.

There is no information about any persons involved in the incident.