Fuel leak reported after crash on major Shrewsbury route
A crash caused a small fuel leak in Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday night.
By David Tooley
Pictures taken at the scene show three police cars and a fire engine in Abbey Foregate at about 8.15pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it received a call at 8.01pm reporting an incident classified as a small fuel leak/spillage.
One fire engine was scrambled from Shrewsbury to the scene and the spokesperson confirmed that a fuel leak had been "caused by a road traffic collision".
The crews sent their incident stop message at 8.29pm.
There is no information about any persons involved in the incident.