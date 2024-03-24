Car goes up in flames in village blaze near Shrewsbury
A car was "75 per cent destroyed" by a fire near Shrewsbury this afternoon .
By David Tooley
One fire engine was scrambled from the county town to Pump Lane, Ford, at 12.45pm.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one car was "75 per cent destroyed by fire."
Crew members used two breathing kits, two hose reel jets, small gear, breaking in equipment and a thermal imaging camera used to extinguish the flames.
They had it all under control by 1.46pm.