Car goes up in flames in village blaze near Shrewsbury

A car was "75 per cent destroyed" by a fire near Shrewsbury this afternoon .

By David Tooley
Published
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue

One fire engine was scrambled from the county town to Pump Lane, Ford, at 12.45pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one car was "75 per cent destroyed by fire."

Crew members used two breathing kits, two hose reel jets, small gear, breaking in equipment and a thermal imaging camera used to extinguish the flames.

They had it all under control by 1.46pm.

