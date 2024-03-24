Car goes up in flames in village blaze near Shrewsbury

One fire engine was scrambled from the county town to Pump Lane, Ford, at 12.45pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one car was "75 per cent destroyed by fire."

Crew members used two breathing kits, two hose reel jets, small gear, breaking in equipment and a thermal imaging camera used to extinguish the flames.

They had it all under control by 1.46pm.