Youngsters are being invited to see if they can complete Shrewsbury's Easter trail

Commissioned by the BID, local artist Saffron Russell has visited 15 businesses in the town centre to produce a unique trail of window illustrations, depicting the bunny himself as he hops his way around the town, spreading Easter cheer – and some chocolate.

From today to April 7, children of all ages are invited to visit the digital map for a list of the bunny’s last known locations, and then follow his trail around the town.

The map can be found by visiting the link on any of the trail postcards or wayfinders to be found around the town centre.

As participants journey around Shrewsbury, they will see the bunny involved in a range of fun antics in the windows of businesses.

When they have spotted him, they can pop inside to collect their chocolate treat – but they will have to be quick about it, the Easter Bunny has only left enough behind for the first 50 lucky explorers to visit each location.

EJ Hopson-VandenBos from Shrewsbury BID, said: “We're thrilled to be able to launch this trail for the start of the spring holidays. Our goal is always to encourage visitors to Shrewsbury to explore as much of the town centre as possible, and we’re very grateful to have a local business community that is unfailingly enthusiastic about finding new and fun ways to do that!”

“It’s been fantastic to be able to work with Saffron Russell on this project,” she added. “One of the things that makes Shrewsbury so great is its thriving community of artists, and it’s lovely to be able to show that off to the world with this project.”

Saffron said: “It is always such a joy to work on projects in Shrewsbury and I was very excited to be a part of this Easter Trail. I love drawing fun, characterful illustrations, so this trail was right up my street! I am really pleased the BID asked me to be a part of it and I hope everyone has a great time trying to spot the bunny at each amazing local business.”

Polly Williams of Snoop, Wyle Cop, said: “It’s so lovely to take part in Shrewsbury’s Easter Trail. From families eagerly exploring our streets, to people supporting the great businesses our town has to offer, it really ignites a sense of community spirit. This Easter trail isn’t just about finding eggs, it’s about discovering the treasures Shrewsbury has to offer, leaving a lasting impression on both locals and visitors alike.”