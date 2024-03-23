Council's request over gypsy and traveller accommodation rejected by planning inspectors

The comments came in response to a council letter outlining what it proposed to do to address concerns and questions from the inspectors over its local plan, which is currently undergoing examination.

The back and forth started with a January letter where inspectors said they were worried that the council’s evidence for its plans in relation to gipsy and traveller accommodation would be up to eight years old by the time the proposals could come into force in 2025.

They asked for updated work to assess the requirements for sites to cater for gipsies and travellers in Shropshire.

But Shropshire Council responded, expressing “disappointment” at the inspectors, adding: “We continue to be of the firm view that the council’s evidence on this matter is both up-to-date and proportionate.”

It said the work could delay the local plan further and would be costly at a time the council is under considerable financial strain.

As a result Eddie West, the council’s planning policy and strategy manager, asked if the inspectors would reconsider their request – or allow the council to remove “the issue” from the plan.

But now the inspectors have responded, saying they have ‘carefully considered’ the council’s position.

In the letter they say the council must complete a new Gipsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA) – because the current one would be up to nine years old by the time the plan is adopted – and risks failing to provide enough sites across the county.

The letter, from examining inspectors Louise Crosby, Elaine Worthington and Nick Palmer, states: “Given the timescales for producing other additional evidence, the holding of further hearing sessions and consultation on recommended main modifications, the plan will not be adopted until 2025 at the earliest.

“By then the survey work would be eight or nine years old.”

The letter adds: “This is a significant period of time, and it is likely that material changes will have occurred in terms of the accommodation needs of the gipsy and traveller community in Shropshire since 2016/17.

“It is therefore not possible to determine whether the plan will provide a sufficient supply of sites.”

The inspectors do accept that the process will cost the authority more money, but say it is unavoidable as part of ensuring the needs of the gipsy and traveller community are accommodated in the plan.

They said: “We also appreciate that this would result in additional costs for the council, but this is not a reason to avoid producing a new GTAA which we have identified as necessary to ensure that the plan meets the needs of the gipsy and traveller community.

“Once the new GTAA has been commissioned it would be helpful to know what the timescale is for carrying out this work.

“Upon completion and publication, we will advise on the next steps in relation to the new evidence and this part of the plan.”