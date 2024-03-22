Support charity celebrates volunteers as it signs off after 21 years

The North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours (NSFN) closed its doors after 21 years due to lack of funding.

The charity, based in Castlefields, offered localised one-off, short-term and long-term support for residents of the north Shrewsbury area who were in need – from befriending, help with benefits and blue badge applications, transport to and from appointments, shopping, picking up prescriptions and much more.

To mark the decades of service, volunteers, supporters and members of the community gathered at Greenfields Bowling Club in Shrewsbury on March 21 for a celebratory lunch.

Coordinator Julie Thomas said: “We didn’t want the closure of our community group to be negative because the work we have done is quite the opposite, so it only felt right to host a celebratory lunch.

“It was wonderful to honour our charity and volunteers, with the work they have done in the community of North Shrewsbury and surrounding areas, many of whom have been with us over several years. We are sad to be saying goodbye but it’s time for myself and my colleagues to enjoy our retirement.”

Dozens of volunteers got the chance to see and chat with many clients they had supported and enjoyed a buffet lunch and a presentation.

“We ate a delicious lunch and spent the afternoon reminiscing with friends of the Charity," added Julie. “There was also a presentation for our volunteers – some of whom have been with us right from the start – where we gave them a certificate of appreciation and a small gift of thanks.

“In our 21 years, we have helped more than 10,000 people, some of whom it has been a lifeline. Anyone who would typically used us have been given a list of other organisations, so they will still get the support they need.”