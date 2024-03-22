Sinkhole investigation to take place to check damage and best way to repair

The hole, next to Shrewsbury's Weir, came to light when a Shropshire Council tanker got stuck in it on Monday while workers were cleaning the towpath.

The tanker was removed on Wednesday, when workers used 20 tons of stone, airbags and railway sleepers to lift the tanker, before hauling it out.

The hole has now been temporarily filled, but because it was close to both a sewer and a combined sewer overflow (CSO), investigations will take place to find out the extent of the damage.

Severn Trent said the work would take place alongside Shropshire Council.

Michael Keenan, Network Operations Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We have temporarily filled in the sinkhole to support the carriageway and prevent it from expanding any further.

“While the cause of the sinkhole hasn’t been determined yet, due to its location close to the sewer and near a CSO we are going to undertake a survey alongside the council.

"Once the survey is complete, we’ll have a better idea of the damage and the best way to make a repair."