Resident fears block of flats will be "closed down" over remedial fire safety work

A resident at the five storey Coton Manor Flats, in Shrewsbury, says they have had to fork out over £30,000 for smoke detectors and a walking watch with even more work needed to bring the building up to modern standards.

The resident who wished to stay anonymous said the "property now faces being closed down to residents on safety concerns meaning they will not be allowed to live there until the whole issue is rectified."

A fire authority enforcement noticed lodged with property managers earlier this year gave a date of April 12 to comply with the notice. The block has 67 flats was built in the 1960s.

Telford & Wrekin Fire Authority has however stated that this is a flexible date dependent on progress made.

The resident said that the "work will NOT be done" by April 12 and it is "massively worrying for residents because the property management company are not being proactive enough, putting people’s safety in danger!"

The formal Enforcement Notice was lodged in February this year after a resident expressed concerns.

An inspection found that there there was a risk of fire spreading vertically throughout the building.

The report read that there were "serious breaches in horizontal fire resisting compartation between flats".