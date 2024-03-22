New group to address 'serious and widespread failings' in council's children’s services provision

The council was ordered to improve after an Ofsted inspection in November found “serious and widespread systemic failings” with some of its services for vulnerable children.

Now, the authority says it has already taken steps to address issues raised, and informally established a “Children’s Improvement Board” in the immediate wake of the inspection report, designed to make specific recommendations for improvement to the council.

Cabinet member Kirstie Hurst-Knight told a meeting of the council “decisive action” had been taken to address the concerns of the Ofsted report.

“Though their formal letter was not published until 12 January 2024, immediate steps were taken to establish a provisional Children’s Improvement Board to develop the Improvement Plan required by Ofsted,” she said.