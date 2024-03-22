Councillors clash as Riverside plans progress

Shropshire Council's full meeting voted to proceed with the proposals, and a raft of recommendations for the project that will reshape the Smithfield area of the town.

The recommendations included the approval of the wider 'masterplan' for the area, to progress the demolition of the former Riverside Shopping Centre, progress changes to the gyratory system next to Shrewsbury Railway Station, and to "enter negotiations with cinema operators, hospitality, food and beverage providers and potential commercial tenants" for plots on the site.

But while opposition Liberal Democrats voiced their support for the overall ambitions, they raised concerns over proceeding while residents of Chester Street are concerned over the gyratory plans –and before the formal detail of their consultation responses it put together, and at borrowing money to pay for the project.

They also questioned the use of consultants as part of the scheme.

But those worries were dismissed by the Conservative administration, which said it would be ridiculous not to employ experts for the project, and accused their opposition of 'fence sitting'.

Councillor Nat Green, Lib Dem for Quarry and Coton Hill in Shrewsbury, proposed deferring the proposals until residents felt their concerns had been heard of changes to the gyratory.

He said: "How can we look our residents in the eye when there not being given the same level of consultation support as those responding to Riverside?"