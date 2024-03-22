Councillor defends controversial parking hikes by comparing rising cost of an egg mayonnaise sandwich

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), which represents hundreds of firms in Shrewsbury, has called on the council to rethink its proposals, which include hikes of 67 per cent for some of the town's car parks.

A petition set up by the BID gathered more than 1,000 signatures – meaning it had to be debated by the full council at its meeting on Thursday.

During the discussion, Shrewsbury market trader and BID board member, Darren Tomkins, warned the proposals would be 'disastrous' for some of the town's businesses – and could cost them as much as £7m a year.

Conservative Councillor Dan Morris, the authority's cabinet member responsible for the hikes, defended the decision, saying the council was not immune to inflationary costs, giving the example of the rising cost of an egg mayonnaise sandwich and a cup of coffee.

He did however reveal that the council is considering making some changes to the planned charges, and would write to the BID with an 'official' response to the petition.

Addressing the chamber at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, Mr Tomkins, who was given five minutes to present his case, said: "Five minutes to sum up the concerns and fears of businesses, workers and residents from across the country and town. I will give it a go..."

He continued: "As Shropshire's county town Shrewsbury serves as a vibrant economic service centre while providing employment to thousands of residents across the county.

"Shropshire Council's proposals to increase charges between 50 to 67 per cent in the town's most affordable care parks has raised serious concerns about the potential lasting economic impact on Shrewsbury's town centre.

"Over 750 Shrewsbury town centre businesses rely on Shropshire Council as a partner to provide decent and affordable access to their staff and customers, making Shropshire Council an intrinsic part of every business's business plan.