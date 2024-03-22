Artists prepare exhibition in aid of homeless charity

Work from Louise Southan and Ben Wiseman will be on show at The Bear Steps in Shrewsbury – with aims to raise £500 for the Shrewsbury Ark.

Abbie King, the Charity Director, said: “The Shrewsbury Ark is delighted to benefit from this fantastic event created by Louise and Ben; our team are looking forward to seeing the incredible art they have created.”

The Shrewsbury Ark is a day centre in the heart of Shrewsbury dedicated to helping homeless and vulnerable people.

From July 1 2022 to June 29, 2023, the total number of visits by people in need of support was 10,112.

Mr Wiseman said: “Helping people is not about picking and choosing who deserves help; it's about crossing the boundaries, understanding, listening and not judging. By running this exhibition, we hope to raise money for the Ark to continue its work to support homeless people in Shrewsbury.”

The exhibition will also include workshop events that the public can book to attend on April 6 to learn how to paint in watercolour and mixed media.

On April 1 there will be an opening event for the exhibition with drinks and canapes provided.

Staff from the Ark will also be attending the event.