Shrewsbury Moves consultation extended for another week

Thousands of people have viewed the ‘Shrewsbury Moves’ proposals, either in-person at the consultation space in St Mary’s Church, on the interactive website – www.shrewsburymoves.com – or by following a trail around the town centre.

The strategy has been published by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, and outlines a variety of ideas for changing how people could move around the town in the future.

Proposals include the introduction of traffic loops, meaning vehicles would not be able to drive straight through the town centre, giving more priority to buses, cyclists and pedestrians, and creating more ‘park and choose’ sites on the edge of the town centre.

An eight-week public consultation into the plans was launched on January 26 and people have now been given an extra week until Friday, March 29, to give their feedback.

Councillor Ian Nellins, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and member of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said a lot of effort had gone into publicising the strategy.

He said: “We have been delighted with the number of people who have visited the display in St Mary’s Church, and thousands of people have logged onto the consultation website during the consultation.

“The Shrewsbury Moves Town Trail, made up of a series of displays around the town centre showing how certain areas could look in the future, has been well received and we have visited schools to talk to students about the proposals too.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, urged people to make their views known.

He added: “The strategy contains a raft of ideas with the overall aim of making Shrewsbury an even better place to live, work and visit.

“It is very much an ongoing process and there are lots more details to consider before any changes are made, so it’s vital that people let us know what they think.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, said the majority of comments had been positive about the strategy.

“There is a lot to be excited about in Shrewsbury at the moment, with the redevelopment of Smithfield Riverside underway and this movement strategy outlining some genuinely transformative ideas for the town centre,” he said.

“We have been pleased with the response and a lot of work now needs to be done to consider everyone’s feedback once the consultation closes on March 29.

“There are also some practical Shrewsbury Moves projects coming later this year, such as a bike hire scheme and the trial of a river taxi service, so this strategy is already helping us to achieve positive change.”

For more information, visit www.shrewsburymoves.com