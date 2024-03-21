Fraudster who targeted Vodafone caught in Shrewsbury after nationwide con - but avoids jail

Catia Jesus, 32, had travelled across England fraudulently setting up the accounts in Vodafone shops – before being arrested when trying the scam in Shrewsbury.

Jesus, of Powell Road, London, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, having previously admitted six counts of fraud and two counts of possession of articles for use in fraud.

The 32-year-old told the court that she had been coerced to carry out the crimes due to threats to her child, who she said had been sent to another country for their safety.

But the judge, Recorder Julian Taylor, also heard how Jesus had a record for fraudulent activity, having previously been convicted of taking deposits off would-be tenants for rooms that did not exist.

Richard McConaghy, prosecuting, said Jesus had gone into Vodafone stores "in a series of locations in the UK".

He added: "On each occasion she tried to obtain mobile telephones and contracts using fraudulent identity documents and paying with fraudulent bank cards."

The charges related to a series of incidents starting in April last year in Norwich.