Early morning house fire report was 'malicious hoax call'
A 'malicious hoax call' was responsible for the fire service sending two fire engines to a non-existent house fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that it had been called and alerted to a house fire in the Wingfield Gardens area of Shrewsbury at around 4.37am this morning.
Two fire crews were sent, with an operations officer also in attendance.
But an update from the fire service revealed that once at the scene the officers discovered that the alert had been a "malicious hoax call".