Stunning views all around as four-bed Shrewsbury home with 'phenomenal potential' hits the market

The four-bed Bentlawnt property and surrounding land, The Hollies, is up for sale, offering 6.9 acres of greenery and 'phenomenal potential' for equestrian enjoyment and farm animals.

The Hollies. Photo: Zoopla

Believed to date back to the early 17th century, the house has been 'significantly enhanced' and extended to create the country house it is today, with the architecture giving 'immense character'. It is also built in an elevated position – which means staggering views all around.

The property has four bedrooms, four reception rooms, and three bathrooms/WCs, and is listed by estate agents Strutt & Parker for £850,000.

Some of the detailing inside includes a hand turned staircase, cottage style latched doors, wooden joinery, oak flooring and exposed beams.

There are two entrances to the house, with the main one opening into a wide, glazed hallway. The back door opens to a large boot room leading to the cloakroom with WC and utility room.

Said to be the 'heart of the Hollies' is a 'spacious and well-designed' breakfast kitchen fitted with wooden units and an Everhot range cooker.

The kitchen also features 'unique' triangular French windows which open onto the terrace outside. Also on the ground floor is a drawing room boasting a Clearview wood burning stove, as well as a dining room and study.

One of the most impressive parts of the house looks to be the conservatory, which has 'incredible views' of the Stiperstones and is suitable to use in all seasons.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, three of which spread off from the landing, which also leads to a family bathroom and shower room – again with views of the countryside.

A second staircase leads to the main bedroom suite, which has its own dressing area and ensuite shower room with views from the triangular floor to ceiling window at the front.

Outside, The Hollies is described to be 'set within a horticultural oasis' of mature landscaped gardens and grounds, including terraced raised beds, a polytunnel greenhouse and kitchen garden. An al fresco seating and dining area adds to the garden, where one can sit and admire the Shropshire hills.

Other nice amenities include the stables, barns, workshop and other outbuildings, fit for horse-lovers.

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.