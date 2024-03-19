Shrewsbury man charged over alleged 'threatening behaviour' incident at fast food restaurant
A man has been charged with threatening behaviour following an alleged incident at a fast food restaurant.
By David Tooley
Sean Williams, 38, of Underdale Road in Shrewsbury has been charged with a public order offence, whereby he is accused of threatening somebody and putting them in fear of violence.
This relates to an incident in a town centre fast food restaurant on Monday.
Williams is due to appear before Telford Magistrates' Court on May 7.