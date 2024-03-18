Town crowned Infrastructure champion at House of Lords ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The town will now be awarded £15,000 from Visa and the British Retail Consortium for investment into community projects.

The annual Let's Celebrate Towns competition shines a spotlight on outstanding initiatives designed to foster thriving economies in towns across the UK.

Shrewsbury's win is a testament to the collaborative spirit and hard work of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, comprising Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, and Shrewsbury BID.

Central to Shrewsbury's successful entry were several innovative projects aimed at bolstering both the digital and physical infrastructure of the town.

The implementation of the Town Rangers program was also recognised for its dual role in providing security and support for the town centre community, preventing incidents of anti-social behaviour from escalating and enabling retail outlets to reduce stock loss significantly.

The Rangers, alongside the Pub Watch and Shop Watch schemes, have been pivotal in fostering a safe and welcoming environment for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

The awards ceremony was attended by a delegation from the Big Town Plan Partnership, including Helen Ball, Town Clerk for Shrewsbury Council; Tracy Darke, Assistant Director of Economy and Place for Shropshire Council; and Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID.

Alan Mosley, Shropshire and Shrewsbury Town Councillor for Castlefields and Ditherington and Big Town Plan partner, said: “Shrewsbury Town Council is delighted to have been in the partnership receiving this accolade which not only recognises our collective efforts to enhance the town's infrastructure but also reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment that supports growth,innovation and community well-being. We are honoured by this recognition and look forward to continuing to work with the partners to develop the town.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader, and representative on Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan Partnership, added: “We’re delighted to have won this award, which recognises the strength of the Big Town Plan partnership and what we have achieved together as collaboration between Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council.”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID and partner on the Big Town Plan,expressed his excitement at Shrewsbury’s win.

“This recognition not only highlights Shrewsbury’s innovative spirit but sets a benchmark for the level of collaboration and dedication we should aim for in future,” he said. “It's a proud moment for all involved in the Big Town Plan partnership, and a clear indicator of the positive direction in which our town is headed.“

Talks are ongoing to determine how the winning funds will be invested.