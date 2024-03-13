Fire crews tackle blaze at Shrewsbury restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze, at The Curry House on Mardol, broke out after 8pm with fire crews and police called to the scene at around 8.30pm.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wem responded to the incident.

According to the co-owner of the business, everyone got out of the four-storey building safely.

Enamual Islam, co-owner of the business, told the Shropshire Star: "Something has happened with the fryer, we don't know what's gone on.

"We tried to put it out, but gave up. It was too much for us to control.

"Everyone is alright, there's a lot of smoke in the kitchen," he continued.

"They evacuated straight away and everyone got everyone out."

Fire crews and police were still on the scene at around 10pm, with footage showing a cordon in place.

Traffic heading out of town was being directed up Roushill, Claremont Street and Barker Street, with the emergency services blocking off Mardol and Smithfield Road.

One couple, Richard and Sue Allen, had been celebrating a 70th birthday when their car got trapped behind the cordon, meaning they couldn't get home.

"When we went to go home, unfortunately we were not able to access our car, and we don't know when we'll be able to access our car" Sue explained.

The fire service issued the 'stop message' declaring their involvement in the incident over just after 10pm.