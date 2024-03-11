Scheme for HMO over coffee shop and holiday lodges near Ironbridge in latest submitted plans

The proposal, submitted to Shropshire Council, is for the upper floors of 12 and 13 Mardol Head, in Shrewsbury, above the town’s Caffè Nero. The plans replace a previous planning consent which was granted to convert the upper floors into eight apartments.

An application for the new scheme says that the previous plan was deemed “not viable financially”.

It says the new proposal is “to create a desirable, high-specification HMO (house of multiple occupation) for young-professional sharers in the heart of the town centre”.

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile, Nationwide Building Society in Oswestry is asking for permission for replace its signage on its premises at Church Street in the town.