Traffic campaigners to discuss £600,000 roads revamp near Shrewsbury schools

Meole Traffic Group is gathering on Monday, March 11 to discuss the Meole Active Travel Quarter in Shrewsbury.

Plans were unveiled for the £600,000 project, which would including a number of crossings, change to the Roman Road/Longden Road roundabout and improved cycle/pedestrian lanes.

Meole Traffic Group has been involved in campaigning for improvements, as well as for other issues including dealing with Shrewsbury Town match day parking in the area and reducing the speed limit to 20mph.

The meeting takes place at the Trinity Centre in Church Road, Meole Brace, from 7pm.