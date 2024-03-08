Pupils get art inspiration from Shrewsbury's most famous doodler

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joe, also known as Doodle Boy, sprang to prominence after pictures of his work on the walls of a Shrewsbury restaurant went viral in 2019, and he has since travelled the globe showing off his artistic skills.

The 14-year-old was among some younger fans when he popped into Radbrook Primary School in Claverton Way.

Joe, who went to nearby St Georges Primary School, said: "The school invite me for World Book Day. They were all dressing up and key stage one did a class that was based around me, which was amazing.

"I did two smaller canvases and started a bigger one. We then did a meet and greet and assembly for the kids."

Doodle Boy Joe Whale at Radbrook Primary School for World Book day - with him is teacher Sue Brady, Poppy, 10, Dougie, 6, Josh, 7, Arthur, 5, Hattie, 5, Willow, 9 and Harvey, 6

The youngster, who is no stranger to fame after previously catching the attention of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said he is getting used to public speaking.

"Yes, I'm getting used to it by now but I still get a bit nervous," he said. "I think the pupils were inspired by it, which is my main motivation - to get other children inspired by art," he said. "Most of the kids there said they had read my books so that was really nice to hear."

Doodle Boy Joe Whale at Radbrook Primary School for World Book day - with him is teacher Sue Brady, Poppy, 10, Dougie, 6, Josh, 7, Arthur, 5, Hattie, 5, Willow, 9 and Harvey, 6

The Doodle Boy recently turned his unique talents into creating a giant 8ft doodle on canvas of naturalist Charles Darwin to celebrate the Shrewsbury scientist's birthday.

He said his latest project is creating new characters for his Remarkables series that he has developed with web company Orange Comet.