Shrewsbury university building could be new council HQ as future hangs in the balance

University Centre Shrewsbury will be leaving the Guildhall in Frankwell, where it has been based since 2016.

Now the council has confirmed it is considering the town centre building as a temporary new base as it looks to sell its Abbey Foregate site ahead of a move to a new multi-agency hub.

Council leader Lezley Picton said: “Like many other councils, we are facing huge pressures on our finances.

“It means that we’re having to make difficult decisions that we never wanted to make. However, we do have a plan to ensure that we can continue to look after our most vulnerable residents.

“A small part of this plan includes moving out of Shirehall. As many of you will know, Shirehall is expensive to run and maintain, and it’s also too big for our needs now and in the future.

“Moving out of Shirehall has been our aim for a long time, but the need to reduce our spend means that our move will be quicker.

“The creation of a multi-agency hub in Shrewsbury town centre, as part of the exciting redevelopment of Smithfield Riverside, is still our future plan.

"We will however need a base within the town centre before the multi-agency hub is completed. We’re currently exploring the buildings that may be suitable for our occupation and this includes Guildhall.”

She said the authority is in talks with UCS about alternative places for teaching and learning in the town.

“Guildhall in Shrewsbury is currently occupied and used by University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) and has been since 2016," she said.

“During the first five years, we had an agreement in place which allowed them to use the building free of charge. However, this period was extended due to the pandemic and the subsequent impact this has had on student numbers.

“We have supported UCS through the years and have had regular conversations with them about their future plans. Unfortunately, during our latest conversations they were unable to give us an assurance in respect of meeting future rental liabilities and, as many will understand, we just cannot continue to support them in this way.

“We are speaking with them about alternative accommodation plans and we will help them to review their options to support teaching and learning within the town.”

It comes after Councillor Alan Mosley said it would be "hugely damaging" if University Centre Shrewsbury was to end its presence in the town.

He said: “This is very bad news for Shrewsbury and our wider communities. We wholeheartedly welcomed Chester University to the town and recognised the very significant reputational, educational, cultural, social and business benefits it could bring.

“Although some of the ambitions have not been fully realised, there is no doubt that UCS’s commitment to Shrewsbury has been a major asset, bringing significant investment in the town’s future. The closure of the centre would seriously damage Shrewsbury’s reputation.”

The university was set up in Shrewsbury just nine years ago, with ambitions to attract up to 2,500 students.

It arrived with considerable fanfare and has been a prominent town centre institution with its base at Guildhall in Frankwell, along with student accommodation in the Market Hall and at the former Tannery.