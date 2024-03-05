Shrewsbury Town's tenth annual military match day plans are cleared for take-off

The tenth annual Armed Forces match day at Shrewsbury Town FC has been cleared for take-off and will be landing on Saturday, March 16, for the fixture against Carlisle.

Last year the event saw Astronaut Tim Peake land a helicopter in the centre circle and deliver the match ball.

Following the tradition, this year's match day ball will be delivered to Croud Meadow by a Juno helicopter from Number 1 Flying Training School based at RAF Shawbury.

The event is hosted and organised by Shrewsbury Town Foundation, Shrewsbury Town FC and the Shropshire Council Armed Forces Covenant team.

Shropshire Council's Armed Forces champion, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight said: “We are now staging our tenth annual Armed Forces match day and they continue to grow in popularity.

"It is something we look forward to each year and we know is eagerly anticipated by our local Armed Forces community.

“The matches bring people together through their love of sport and support for Shrewsbury Town and are an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about the Armed Forces, what they do and how they serve.

"For the Armed Forces community itself the match is always eagerly anticipated and very well attended.”

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Town FC added: “We are proud to support the Armed Forces, both in Shropshire and across the country. Our military match day is the envy of many football clubs across the country.

"The day is a great opportunity for fans of both clubs to learn more about the Armed Forces in a fun environment.

“This year, in addition to the military and charity stands, the match ball will once again be delivered by Helicopter from RAF Shawbury, I know this is something our supporters look forward to.”

RAF Shawbury Station Commander, Wing Commander Alan Jones, said: “The Military Match Day at Shrewsbury Town Football Club is one of our favourite events of the year. It represents the amazing support RAF Shawbury and all current and former serving military personnel receive from communities and organisations across Shropshire.

"We are very proud of our strong mutual links with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Shropshire Council, as operated through the Armed Forces Covenant.

"We hope our personnel, families and veterans enjoy the day, as well as well as supporters and members of the public who come and see the military displays in Fan Zone before the match.”