Temporary traffic lights to be in place for a month on key Shrewsbury road

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on London Road from March 18 to April 16 , for work by National Grid.

The work is to allow the removal of the overhead high and low voltage lines adjacent to the new housing development on London Road. The overhead lines will be replaced via an underground cable diversion in the road.

In order to install the new electrical cables, contractors working on behalf of National Grid need to dig up London Road between Kingston Drive and Weir Hill Road.

Shropshire Council says that for safety purposes traffic lights will be required, with a traffic management operative on site from 7.30am to 6.30pm to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings of the signals.

When possible the temporary traffic lights will be removed outside of the working hours and over weekends to help minimise disruption to the area.

Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

Residents and businesses will be notified, and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the works starting.