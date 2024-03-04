Early bird tickets selling fast for Shrewsbury Flower Show

The event will take place in The Quarry on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, and organisers say discounted tickets are selling fast.

Show chair Leanne Garvey said: “We have been very pleased with the ticket sales so far, which means we now only have a limited number of Early Bird tickets left at the great price of £20, so people need to act fast.

“We had originally planned to close the Early Bird offer at the end of March, but that deadline could be brought forward if our allocation sell out first.”

This year, organisers will be selling ‘evening only’ tickets too for visitors keen to enjoy the traditional spectacular fireworks finale that will take place on both days.

“We were inundated with requests for evening tickets for last year’s event, so this year we plan to be selling tickets specifically for people who just want to watch the displays,” said Leanne.

“But we are, as always, restricted on the total number of people we can have in The Quarry at any one time due to capacity limits, which means there is no guarantee that evening tickets will be available.

“So the only way to actually ensure being on the showground for the finale is to buy a day ticket which is valid from 10am right through to the end of the fireworks.”

Children aged 15 and under will be able to visit the show for free this year when they are accompanied by a paying adult.

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

It has been held for more than 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.

To find out more about this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show, and book Early Bird tickets, visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk