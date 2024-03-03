Car smashes into wheelie bin in Shrewsbury street incident
A saloon car hit a wheelie bin in a two car incident on a Shrewsbury road.
By David Tooley
Published
One fire engine was scrambled from the town's station in St Michael's Street to Ellesmere Road at 3.57pm on Sunday .
But when they arrived on the scene they found that no action was required by crews.
They reported that two saloon vehicles had been involved and one had collided with a wheelie bin.
The fire crew stop message was sent at 3.11pm.