Car smashes into wheelie bin in Shrewsbury street incident

A saloon car hit a wheelie bin in a two car incident on a Shrewsbury road.

By David Tooley
One fire engine was scrambled from the town's station in St Michael's Street to Ellesmere Road at 3.57pm on Sunday .

But when they arrived on the scene they found that no action was required by crews.

They reported that two saloon vehicles had been involved and one had collided with a wheelie bin.

The fire crew stop message was sent at 3.11pm.

